HUNTSVILLE — Two people were arrested in a methamphetamine bust near the Paint Rock community on May 9, according to a report filed by the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Jennifer Walker, 36, and Paul James, 41, were arrested during a traffic stop on Jane Phillips Road, according to the report — Walker for drug possession and James for disorderly conduct. Sheriff's Department Drug Agent Kris Lewallen wrote in the report that he stopped the vehicle James and Walker were passengers in, after being informed by Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Bill Miller that he was looking for the car, a white Saturn.

An off-duty Oneida police officer had informed Miller that he saw the car and its occupants at an Oneida gas station, and the two men inside the vehicle "seemed as if they were doing drugs or acting suspicious," according to Lewallen's report.

Lewallen wrote in the report that he knew the people in the vehicle and positioned himself near James' home on Jane Phillips Road as a result.

When Lewallen encountered the vehicle, he blocked the road, forcing it to stop, he wrote in the report. Miller quickly arrived on the scene, along with Sheriff's Department Sgt. Paul Adkins, Deputy Gordan Byrd, Deputy Joe Byrge and Deputy Michelle Sexton.

Lewallen wrote that James "jumped out of the vehicle and started cursing out loud at the officers, telling officers they were harassing him." Ultimately, though, James and the other two occupants of the vehicle consented to a search.

Walker was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and two kinds of prescription pills. As she was cuffed and placed into a patrol car, James allegedly approached officers at a fast pace, yelling about Walker and asking Lewallen, "What are you doing back there with her, molesting her?"

As a result, James was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The driver of the vehicle was released with a warning to obtain an insurance policy for his vehicle.

After James and Walker were transported to the Scott County Justice Center, officers searched the back seat of the patrol car and found an ounce of methamphetamine, Lewallen wrote. Allegedly, Walker admitted to hiding the meth on herself as their vehicle was being stopped, and later hid it under the seat of the patrol unit.

"Walker stated she was scared and hid it under Deputy Sexton's back seat in an attempt to keep from being charged with it," Lewallen wrote in the report. Walker allegedly told officers that the meth belonged to the vehicle's driver, Matt Anderson, who she said handed it to her as the vehicle was being stopped.

Additional charges are pending, Lewallen wrote.