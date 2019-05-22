HUNTSVILLE — They'll come south on U.S. Hwy. 27, and west on S.R. 63. They'll come from Ohio and Indiana; Alabama and Georgia; and points north and south.

Thousands of ATV enthusiasts — perhaps 10,000 or more — are expected to descend on Huntsville this weekend for Brimstone's annual White Knuckle Event, which begins Friday. Local motels, cabins and campgrounds are booked to capacity for the annual Memorial Day weekend event, and the first toy-hauling pickups began rolling into the community earlier this week.

Now in its second decade as one of the premier off-road festivals in the United States, White Knuckle Event is headquartered on the courthouse mall in downtown Huntsville, with events taking place at the Vanderpool farm on River Road and festivities spilling over onto Brimstone's trails in the mountains.

Baker Highway will be open to off-road vehicles during daylight hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the highway's intersection with U.S. 27 on the west end of town to its intersection with S.R. 456 on the east end of town. In addition to stepped-up traffic enforcement by the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol is expected to deploy a number of troopers to Scott County to enforce traffic laws. Specifically, troopers will be looking for riders who are behaving recklessly on the roadway, are without a helmet, or who are driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. on Friday. Events will get cranked up at 5 p.m. Friday evening with a live concert featuring the Marshall Tucker Band at 7:30 p.m. The band helped establish the southern rock genre with a string of success in the 1970s, and continues to criss-cross the world today, performing dozens of shows each year. The band is currently on its "Through Hell & High Water...And Back" tour.

The Wild Mountain Rampage, a five-pronged ATV competition, will begin with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Nitro Circus will be performing at 4 p.m. And, at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, live music will kick off with Hardy in performance. The Mississippi native is best known as a songwriter, penning hits for Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen. Following Hardy will be A Thousand Horses, a Nashville country band that had a Top 5 hit with "Smoke" in 2015. Finally, Brothers Osborne will take the stage at 10 p.m. Saturday evening. The brothers are best known for their 2015 hit single, "Stay A Little Longer." Their second studio album, Port Saint Joe, reached No. 2 on the U.S. country charts after its release last April.