Trail: Triple Falls

Trailhead: Bruce Gap

Distance: 2.12 miles

Elevation Gain: 770 ft.

Difficulty: Strenuous

If you’ve ever driven down Interstate 75’s Caryville Mountain, glanced over at the craggy rocks that jut out from the mountainside to stand sentry over the highway, and wondered what it would be like to climb up there, well, here’s your chance.

The popular hiking trail leading to that overlook is the next destination on the Twenty Week Hiking Challenge. It marks the third time in three seasons that the hiking challenge has visited the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area or the Cumberland Trail.

This hike is actually part of the popular Devil’s Racetrack hike that begins and ends at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, but the hiking challenge is condensing it into a 2.12-mile hike by beginning and ending the hike at a separate trailhead west of town.

With the total length being just over two miles, this trail — which we’ll refer to as the Triple Falls Trail at Bruce Gap, since that’s how the shorter version is referenced on popular hiking apps — is one of the shortest trails featured on the hiking challenge. But what it lacks in length, it makes up for in difficulty.

Officially, Triple Falls is rated as “moderate.” We’re giving it a “strenuous” rating for our purposes, however, making it one of only a handful of the 20 trails the hiking challenge is visiting that are listed as strenuous. The reason for the rating is the grade of the incline leading from the valley to the mountain peak. In just under a mile, hikers will climb more than 700 feet to the summit. That’s not much elevation gain by mountain hiking standards, but it is quite a bit relative to the hikes that have been featured as part of this challenge.

Hikers shouldn’t let the difficulty scare them off. The view from the summit is excellent, and make the effort to get there well worth the sweat equity that was put in.

From the parking area on Shelton Hollow Lane, the trail almost immediately begins climbing — though the elevation gain is slight — as it follows a mountain stream. The creek cascades to form several small waterfalls, though none are as impressive as Triple Falls, which is still ahead.

One drawback to the hike is the noise pollution; it follows Interstate 75 for its entire length. That means the sound of big rigs climbing the mountain — or jet-braking their way down the mountain — are never out of earshot. For the first part of the hike, the trail is literally a stone’s throw from the interstate, located just over the hill from the highway.

It doesn’t take long before the trail reaches Triple Falls. True to its name, it’s a three-tiered waterfall. It’s manmade, but that doesn’t take away from the photogenic nature of the water crashing over the rocks.

Beyond the waterfalls, the trail crosses a wooden footbridge and begins the serious ascent, leaving the creek and the interstate behind as it climbs the mountain.

The entire climb is quite steep, though the steepest ascent is on the front end. On hiking apps, some hikers complain about the climb being “straight up,” but that’s not really true, and they’re obviously not experienced at hiking the rugged terrain of the Cumberlands. It’s as steep as anything you’ll find in the Big South Fork, and even steeper than many of the trails here, but it uses a series of six switchbacks to get you to the summit. The bottom line: if you’ve hiked Honey Creek, Blue Heron and Angel Falls Overlook, you can handle the climb to Devils Racetrack Overlook. And if you’ve hiked from O&W Bridge to Devils Den, which is not a part of this year’s hiking challenge, you’ve already climbed a trail that’s as steep as what you’ll find along I-75.

Besides, as already mentioned, the view that awaits at the top is absolutely worth the effort.

It doesn’t take long before the craggy rocks that are visible from a vehicle traveling the interstate come into view. You may even find yourself thinking, “That wasn’t as bad as I expected.” Just a short distance further, and the trail tops out on the rocky ridge. This mountain was scoured by wildfire in the fiery drought two years ago, and the flames have managed to partially deforest the summit and most of the slopes below. That only enhances the view, however, leaving nothing but the summer haze to obstruct how far you can see.

On a clear day in fall or winter, you can see all the way to the Smoky Mountains from up here. This time of year, you won’t be able to see that far. But from your perch on the narrow spine of the mountain crest, you can look one way and see Interstate 75 from the top of Caryville Mountain to almost Rocky Top, with a nice view of the Cumberland Mountains that run parallel to the highway. You can look the other way and see Cove Lake, all of Caryville, most of Jacksboro and part of LaFollette. Norris Lake isn’t visible from this vantage point, but the great Tennessee Valley that surrounds it is.

As you look out across the Tennessee Valley from Devil’s Racetrack Overlook, you aren’t looking at the natural scenic vistas that await the eye at most of the Big South Fork’s overlooks. Instead, you’re looking at towns and neighborhoods. Still, in terms of the sheer expanse of real estate that can be seen from here, there’s no overlook in the BSF that even comes close.

The good news is this: since the entire hike in was uphill, the entire hike out is downhill. Instead of testing your cardio and lung capacity, the hike out will test the strength of your knees and ankles. Sturdy footwear, a hiking stick or trekking poles, and taking it slow will certainly help on the way out if you aren’t used to navigating steep downhill terrain. But you won’t break a sweat heading back to your vehicle; the hard part of the hike is behind.

The Triple Falls trail is moderately trafficked. On a Thursday afternoon hike, I encountered a surprisingly large number of hikers on the trail for a weekday, plus more who were camped at the base of the mountain. Many of the hikers were college-aged and doubtlessly enjoying the start of summer break, but there were folks of all ages on the trail, including a grandmother who was making the hike with her daughter and granddaughter. The trail is trafficked more than any trail at Big South Fork, but not as much as many of the trails in the Smokies.

As for its difficulty, I made the entire hike to the peak and back to my vehicle in an hour and 15 minutes — about the time it takes me to complete the 3.5-mile Leatherwood Loop trail in Big South Fork. That included several breaks on the way up to catch my breath, plus a quick rest at the summit. The climb up, from my vehicle, took about 45 minutes. Going out was a piece of cake.

Getting There: Take Interstate 75 south to the Jacksboro/LaFollette exit. At the end of the off-ramp, turn right (north) onto Old Hwy. 63. In six-tenths of a mile, turn right onto Bruce Gap Road. Continue 1.1 miles, then turn left onto Loop Road. After three-tenths of a mile, turn left again onto Shelton Hollow Lane. Parking is available via pull-offs on either side of the road.

Be Careful For: The view from the top requires a bit of rock-hopping. The trail is very poorly blazed so be sure to keep your eyes on the footpath.

Make It Better: You can extend the hike from 2.12 miles to just over 5 miles, with not much more difficulty, by beginning and ending your hike at Cove Lake State Park and hiking the entire Devil’s Racetrack trail.

Don’t Forget: Obey the Leave No Trace ethic by “taking only memories, leaving only footprints.” If you pack it in, please pack it out!

— Ben Garrett