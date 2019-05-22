HUNTSVILLE — With little dissention and even less discussion, Scott County Commission approved a series of rather routine matters at its May session on Monday.

Commissioners honored Pv. Dana T. York, a World War II veteran who was killed in action in the Battle of the Admiralty Islands on March 5, 1944.

A birth defect — known as a withered hand — caused York to be denied entry into the U.S. Army at the outset of World War II. But he didn't shy away from service; instead, he volunteered again and was enlisted in October 1942. He was assigned to the 82nd Field Artillary Batallion under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

York was one of 39 American soldiers killed on the island of Los Negros who were returned to St. Louis, Mo., for burial in 1951. The soldiers were entombed together at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

On hand to represent York at Monday's meeting was retired educator Ted Williams, a cousin.

"As I was coming in today, I saw that flag and I just thought about how thankful I am for men like him and the thousands of others who have died for our freedom in the good ol' United States of America," Williams said. "We ought to be thankful for men like that."

Commissioners also finalized a re-routing of Straight Fork Church Road. A 0.1-mile section of the road from its intersection with Anderson Hollow Road will be closed to allow Straight Fork Baptist Church to expand. In exchange, the church is conveying property on its east side for the road, which will now officially intersect with S.R. 63 rather than Anderson Hollow Road. The measure passed by a 13-1 vote with 2nd District Commissioner Jerried Jeffers casting the dissenting vote.

Commissioners also approved speed limit reductions on Walter Thomas Lane (15 mph), Sharpe Road (20 mph) and Jake's Branch Road (20 mph).