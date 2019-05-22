Brawner lawsuit against Sheriff’s Department dismissed

KNOXVILLE — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Scott County Sheriff's Department by a former jail inmate who said she suffered brain damage after her anti-seizure medication was withheld during her stay at the Scott County Justice Center.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit that had been brought by Tammy M. Brawner and Gregory Brawner. Greer dismissed the lawsuit on its merits, and ordered that Scott County be allowed to recover its costs associated with the lawsuit from the plaintiffs.

Tammy Brawner, who has been on anti-seizure medication for about 20 years, was jailed on June 29, 2016, after her attorney said she was late for a court hearing. The hearing was related to a case against Brawner, in which she had been charged with numerous drug possession charges, according to her attorney.

Brawner, who was on five different medications to prevent seizures and control brain activity due to a seizure she experienced after suffering a head injury in an accident in the 1990s, alleged that she was not given her medication after she was jailed, and experienced dozens of seizures as a result. The jail staff, her attorney would later allege in the lawsuit, believed she was faking the seizures and even used a taser to subdue her on one occasion.

Brawner was transported to Lafollette Medical Center on July 7, 2016, where she was treated for seizures and prescribed a separate anti-convulsant medication before being returned to the jail. On July 15, 2016, she was returned to the hospital after suffering additional seizures, and was airlifted to a Knoxville hospital.

On March 24, 2017, Brawner filed a lawsuit against the county and the sheriff's department, as well as several individual employees of the jail and its medical care provider, seeking $2.5 million in damages. In the lawsuit, her attorney alleged that the seizures had caused her to suffer "permanent and debilitating injuries, including swelling of her brain, brain damage, cognitive difficulties, memory loss and neurologic damage."

Following lengthy court proceedings, the matter headed to trial earlier this month. At the 11th hour, attorneys for both the Brawners and Scott County agreed to the dismissal of the six correctional officers who had been named in the lawsuit.

During the trial, the attorneys involved agreed to dismiss several of the claims that had been brought by the Brawners. The remaining claims were related to excessive force, revolving around the tasing incident, and to inadequate medical care during Brawner's stay at the jail.

Through the myriad court filings over the three-year period, Greer had begun to appear frustrated with attorneys for the Brawners. When the attorneys requested punitive damages last month, Greer signed an order demanding them to show cause "why this court should even consider taking up the issue of punitive damages in this lawsuit," saying that he had been "unable to find any mention of punitive damages in any of the plaintiffs' filings to date..."

At the conclusion of three days of testimony and evidence presented by the Brawners' attorneys earlier this month, Scott County's attorneys requested the case be dismissed, saying that insufficient evidence had been offered. Greer approved that request by saying that attorneys for Brawner failed to present evidence that the use of a taser against Brawner was "objectively unreasonable," and that they had failed to introduce evidence showing that jail employees were "deliberately indifferent" to Brawner's medical needs.

"At most, Mrs. Brawner's evidence et the standard for a negligence claim but not the standard for deliberate indifference," Greer wrote in an opinion filed Tuesday.

Greer went on to say that the jury was not able, nor entitled, to determine that Brawner's constitutional rights were violated when she was tased, because no testimony had been offered about the circumstances surrounding the tasing. He added that there was no evidence that Scott County had been placed on notice that its training of jail employees regarding inmate medications was insufficient, nor was there supporting evidence to suggest that the county had failed to train its employees.

As a conclusion, Greer said Brawner's attorneys "did not present legally sufficient evidence that would allow a reasonable jury to find in her favor as to either of her claims."