JAMESTOWN — An accident involving an injured hiker who fell off a bluff turned out to be in Fentress County Thursday evening.

Multiple units from the Scott County Sheriff's Department responded to a call for help involving a person who fell off a bluff in the "Leatherwood Road area" west of Oneida late Thursday evening. Responding deputies discovered, however, that the accident was actually located in Fentress County and not in Scott County, according to Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

Niki Nicholas, superintendent of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, told the Independent Herald that the accident actually occurred on private property outside the national park.

Fentress County emergency personnel responding to the scene requested mutual aid from neighboring counties. Scott County Rescue Squad responded, as did emergency responders from Cumberland County. A rope rescue was performed at the site of the accident. No information about the victim's injuries were available.