HUNTSVILLE — A sentencing hearing was postponed here Monday for Christopher N. Cox, the Oneida man convicted of raping and sexually abusing a child.

Cox, 38, faces life in prison after being convicted of raping a child, 81 counts of aggravated sexual battery, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was convicted by a jury in a two-day trial last month.

In court on Monday, 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton postponed sentencing because Cox has not completed a pre-sentencing psychosexual evaluation, which is required before he can be sentenced.

A new sentencing date was set for July 15.

Cox, who was accused of sexually assaulting four children — all younger than 13 — over a four-year period from 2012 to 2016, was first indicted in March 2017, after being extradited from Oklahoma. It was there that he was arrested after sparking a nationwide manhunt by fleeing Scott County after investigators began probing his involvement with the children, the youngest of which was just five.

A separate grand jury returned a new indictment against Cox last October as authorities continued to build their case against him. In all, Cox faced 92 counts of raping a child, 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery and five counts of continual sexual abuse of a child.

Cox was accused of abusing the children on multiple occasions, sometimes while playing hide-and-seek with them. Investigators said Cox sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl more than 80 times over a three-year period before he fled from Oklahoma. Most of those assaults occurred inside a bedroom in Cox’s home, but also occurred while she was riding an ATV with him and inside the Oneida Walmart store.

Last month, a jury deliberated just 50 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.