A Robbins man who managed to successfully evade police in early March was arrested on Sunday.

William R. Lawson, 37, of Black Creek Road in Robbins, was arrested just over two months after he led Oneida police on a pursuit at speeds exceeding 100 mph. He has been charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, driving on a suspended license, felony evading arrest, four counts of reckless endangerment, and speeding.

A warrant for Lawson's arrest was issued on March 3, the day he managed to elude officers. According to that warrant, Oneida Police Department K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers saw Lawson run a stop sign at the intersection of South Carson Street and West Second Avenue in Oneida.

Jeffers wrote in the warrant that he attempted to stop Lawson's vehicle, but Lawson fled.

Lawson allegedly almost wrecked his vehicle on Downing Street before eventually reaching Alberta Street and heading south. As the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, with Lawson allegedly passing vehicles in the turning lane, Jeffers ran the tag on the vehicle, and it returned on a Mountain View Road address. He then terminated the pursuit in the New River area south of Huntsville.

After backing off the pursuit, Jeffers continued to the Mountain View Road residence where the car was registered. There, a man came out of the residence and said another man had jumped out of the car, ran into the residence, then fled out the back of the home.

The home's owner told Jeffers that Lawson — who was living at the home — had "just come running in, threw the keys down and stated the law was on their way, then took back off out the door."

The homeowner said Lawson did not have permission to have the vehicle.

At the time of the pursuit, Jeffers and other law enforcement officers searched the area around the home but were unable to find Lawson.