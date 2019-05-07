James David Ryan, 58, of Winfield, passed away May 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Winfield, June 27, 1960, he was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Sadie Ryan; brothers, John Ryan and Bobby Ross; sisters, Janice Lee Ross and Evelyn Ann King; special uncle, Oscar Neal; and in-laws: June and Chester Pergram, Kenny Ross, Thurman Baird, Janet Ryan, and Naomi Lynn Chambers.

He was a retired auto and diesel mechanic. He loved being with family and friends, and tinkering with anything just to see if he could fix it.

He is survived by his wife, Fareina Jo King Ryan; son, David Gavin; daughter, Dayna Jo; brother, Jimmy Ryan; sisters: Sue Bertram, Louise Ross, Shirley (Alfred) King, Alfred and Kathy Baird; special nephew, Chris (Richard) Smith; brothers-in-law, Harry (Karma) King and George Lenville King; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted May 6, at Winfield Baptist Church with Bro. Chris Sewell officiating. His request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.