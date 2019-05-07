Dewayne Silcox, 57, of the Mt. View community, passed away April 30, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born March 27, 1962, he was preceded in death by his parents, John Smiley and Thelma Ruth Newport Silcox; brother, Paul Silcox; and brothers-in-law: Thurman Johnson, Hoyal Hutson, and Buster Shoemaker.

He was a member of Heartland Full Gospel Church; was a kind, good hearted and loving person; and told everyone that he talked to that God loves you.

He is survived by his brother, Donnie (Barbara Ann) Silcox of Pioneer; sisters: Christine Shoemaker of Robbins, Trula Johnson of Pioneer, and Phyllis Hutson of Huntsville; special niece, Marva Hatfield; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 4, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Donald Silcox officiating. Music was provided by Shepherd’s Way. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.