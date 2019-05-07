Celia Jo Reed Thomas, 79, of Oneida, passed away May 1, 2019.

Born in Scott County, January 27, 1940, she was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Lena Reed; brothers: L.D., Carroll, Sam, and Roger Reed; sisters: Lois Farrar, Wanda West, and Gail Terrell; and in-laws: Walter and Rachel Thomas, Bill Farrar, Donald West, George Noble, Ray Thomas, Jack Laxton, Lloyd Collier, Earl Combs, Richard Thomas, Rema Reed, Joyce Thomas, Alberta Collier, and Audrey Combs.

She was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roy Thomas of Oneida; children: Tracey (Rex) Orick, Susie (Tom) Deuso, and David Thomas; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jonathan, Whitney, Brody and Boston Orick, Ashley, Josh, Asher and Anders Hale, Jared, Tisha and Jacob Orick, Matt, Jenelle, Arianna and Alexander Thomas, Corey and Kelley Deuso, and Chelsea Deuso; sister, Dru (Dave) Noble; sisters-in-law: Lois Reed, Wilma Reed, Alma Laxton, and Peggy Edwards; close friends: Josephine Phillips, Lilyan Strunk, Sharon Canada, Kathy Rose, Louise Sexton, Shirley Terry, Libby West, Barbara Shephard, and Sharon Burchfield; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 5, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Timothy Hicks officiating. Music was provided by Patricia West and the Thomas family. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.