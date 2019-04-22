A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Oneida.

The Monday evening accident occurred on the "Back Side of the Four Lane," north of Northtown Plaza.

The victim's name has not been released by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Reportedly, the accident occurred when the driver, for reasons unknown, veered across the highway. Her vehicle left the roadway and plunged over a steep embankment.

The driver was northbound on U.S. 27, and exited the west side of the roadway after veering across both southbound lanes.

Monday's accident marked the fourth such motor vehicle mishap along the stretch of highway commonly referred to as the "Back Side of the Four Lane" in recent years, with drivers' vehicles leaving the highway and plunging into the deep ravines that line either side of the roadway. All four of the vehicles have involved fatalities — including a young child who was a passenger in a vehicle, the driver of a second vehicle, and an unborn baby of a passenger in a third vehicle prior to Monday's accident.

Numerous law enforcement personnel were on the scene of Monday's accident.