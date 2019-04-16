Falling under the category of "returning to the scene of the crime," a Pioneer man wanted in connection with a three-year-old shoplifting case at Walmart was arrested on unrelated charges Friday — in the Walmart parking lot.

Ronnie D. Huston Jr., 29, of Pioneer, was arrested Friday morning after his vehicle was discovered illegally parked in the Walmart parking lot.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Agent Bill Miller, Huston's vehicle was parked in two spots in the parking lot, and Huston began making "furtive movements inside the vehicle as if to hide something" when Miller approached the vehicle.

It was eventually discovered that Huston was allegedly in possession of a syringe and a baggie that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Huston was also wanted in connection with an October 2016 shoplifting incident that allegedly occurred at the store. Shortly before 7 a.m. that morning, Huston allegedly took several electronics items, with a combined value of $120, and went into the store's bathroom, where he was said to have unpackaged and concealed the contents. He was charged with theft at the time, but the warrant went unserved until Huston's arrest on Friday.