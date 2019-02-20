The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Scott County, Morgan County and western Fentress County, as moderate rainfall continues to pound the region.

The NWS's Morristown weather forecast office posted the advisory shortly after 12:30 p.m., saying that another one to two inches of rainfall will occur this afternoon before precipitation finally begins to taper off.

"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots," the NWS said. The agency went on to remind motorists to turn around if they encounter a flooded roadway. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

An inch of rainfall had already occurred Wednesday morning resulting in significant ponding on roadways and in other areas. The region was already under a flash flood watch through 7 a.m. Thursday morning.