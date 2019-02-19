Vivian Inez Zachary Lloyd, 79, of the New River community, passed away February 10, 2019, at Tennova Hospital at Turkey Creek in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlie Lloyd; parents, Rev. Jerry and Betty Griffith Zachary; brothers, Richard (Louise and Billie), Jerry (Thelma) Zachary, Jr., and Rev. Johnny Allen Zachary, and an infant brother; sisters, Shirley Helen Zachary and Etha May Zachary; and father-and mother-in-law, Wiley and Ernie Lawson Lloyd.

She was one of the oldest members of New River Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Doug Lloyd; grandsons, Aaron Lloyd and Cody Lloyd; great-grandsons: Grayson, Gabriel and Luke; step-great-grandsons, Jasper and Oliver; brothers, Clyde (Flonnie) Zachary and McKinley “Benny” (Francis) Zachary, both of the New River community; chosen brother, Charles Ray Jeffers; in-laws: Doris Zachary of Oneida, David (Reda) Lloyd, both of Oneida, Betty Lloyd of Helenwood, and Jackie (Denise) Lloyd of Norma; and several nieces, nephews, church family, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 14, at New River Baptist Church with Bro. Joey Zachary, Bro. Kermit Phillips, and Bro. Hertis Phillips officiating. Music was provided by New River Church choir, Kermit and Charlotte, Aaron, Laura and Robin. Graveside service was conducted February 15, at Reed Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.