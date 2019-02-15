HUNTSVILLE — Wednesday was not the best of days for a Scott County woman who wound up jailed on charges related to trafficking methamphetamine.

Just hours after being stopped for driving without insurance, Wanda Clark, 54, was arrested on drug charges amid a second traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department Drug Agent Kris Lewallen stopped Clark’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon, and as a result of the traffic stop learned that Clark was in violation of Tennessee’s financial responsibility law.

According to Lewallen, he warned Clark to not be operating the vehicle on public roadways until she had obtained insurance. He said Clark agreed to keep the car parked.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, however, Lewallen spotted Clark driving through the Oak Grove intersection in Oneida. He stopped her vehicle again and asked her if she had possession of any drugs. Clark allegedly produced two grams of methamphetamine that had been packaged for resale, as well as a set of digital scales that had been tucked into her bra.

Clark was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.