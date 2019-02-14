Another week, more rain.

The National Weather Service at Morristown says more flash flooding is possible in East Tennessee early next week — marking the third consecutive week of flooding threats throughout the region.

In an email briefing Thursday morning, the NWS said that heavy rains could cause flash flooding throughout East Tennessee early next week, while long duration rains could cause flooding of rivers and larger creeks, as well.

The NWS said that the highest chances for problematic rainfall will come Tuesday and Wednesday, though rain could start as early as Monday night.

The heaviest rains are expected south of the northern Cumberland Plateau. The NWS is forecasting four to six inches of rain in the greater Chattanooga area, with three to four inches of rain for the southern plateau and southern valley. For the northern plateau and northern valley locations, the NWS is currently forecasting two to three inches of rain.

A forecast graphic, issued by the National Weather Service at Morristown on Thursday, February 14, calls for two to three inches of rain in Scott County on February 19-20, 2019 | Source: National Weather Service

"Before this event, we will have light to moderate rains Friday and again Sunday that will keep the soil moist and most waterways running above normal, thereby enhancing the potential for problems from the following heavy rains," NWS meteorologists said in an email to county emergency management planners on Thursday.

Flooding has been an issue all month. Heavy rains on February 6-7 caused widespread minor flooding issues in Scott County. More recently, heavy rains on February 12 caused minor flooding, but no real issues.