Sharan Graves Harness, 57, of the Ditney Trail community, passed away suddenly February 3, 2019, at her home.

Born May 5, 1961, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, RL Baird; infant grandsons, Zayden and Brayden Harness; and father- and mother-in-law, Crawford and Beatrice Harness.

She was a member of Outreach Church, and was an employee of Oneida High School.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jimmy Harness of the Ditney Trail community; daughter, Jaime Terry; son, Corey (Ashley) Harness; grandsons: Kaden and Brady Harness, and Conner Terry; mother, Virgie Baird; father, Kyle Graves; brother, Lloyd (Rhonda) Graves; sisters, Barbara (Jimmy) Stanfill and Penny Baird; step-brother, Larry (Christine) Graves; in-law: Penny (James) Paul, Virginia Harness, and Ted (Debbie) Harness; special friends: Danielle Brawner, Renee Lawson, Joan Terry, and Lynda Bowling; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 6, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Kennedy officiating. Music was provided by Mike Hamby and Karey Chitwood. Interment followed at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.