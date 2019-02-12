Robert A. Copeland, 46, of Huntsville, passed away February 4, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born October 30, 1972, he was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Copeland; and father, Hubert Copeland.

He was a deacon at Low Gap Baptist Church, and an employee at Aisin Automotive in Clinton.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Janet Copeland of Huntsville; sons, Jordan and Noah; brother, Anthony Copeland; nephews, Christopher Copeland and James Copeland; niece, Abigail Copeland; and many other relatives, friends, and co-workers.

Funeral service was conducted February 7, at Low Gap Baptist Church with Bro. James Taylor officiating. Music was provided by Low Gap choir. Interment followed at Newport Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.