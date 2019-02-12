OEffie Lawrence, 85, of Oneida, passed away February 8, 2019, at her home.

Born in Knox County, Kentucky, June 20, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband David Lawrence; parents, Andrew and Millie Messer Crawford; sisters: Grace Smith, Beatrice Vanover, and Rhilda Hamrick; and brothers: Gilbert, Denver, and Harold Crawford.

She is survived by her daughters: Eva (Bil)l Kirby of Madison, Ind., Nola (James) Ball of Pine Knot, Ky., and Fredia (Richard) Jeffers of Robbins; son, Thomas (Denise) Lay of Winfield; several step-children, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, J.W. (Cleo) Crawford of Hamilton, Ohio, and Cecil (Barbara) Crawford of London, Ky.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 12, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Blankenship and Bro. David Webb officiating. Graveside service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.