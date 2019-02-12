David Wayne Barison, 47, of Huntsville, passed away February 7, 2019, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette. Born in Anderson County, February 28, 1971, he was preceded in death by his parents, Violet Faye Barison and Arlin Ward; brothers: Lance Ward, Jeff Barison, and Eugene Ward; and sister, Suella Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Barison of Huntsville; daughters, Haley Barison and Denise Barison; step-mom Linda Ward; sisters: Lola West, Tammy Addison, Casey (Clint) Carrol, and Angie (Aaron) Hyer; brothers: Zack Loveday, Adam Rollins, Dylan Ward, Rob (Missy) Reed and Rich (Heather) Reed; aunt, Joyce Morris; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 11, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Buster Massengale officiating. Graveside service was conducted February 12, at Ward Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.