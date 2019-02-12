

KNOXVILLE — Scott High took Round 1 against Austin-East, but the Lady Highlanders couldn’t close the deal in Round 2.

The Lady Roadrunners battled back from a double-digit second half deficit to win here Monday, dominating the fourth quarter to avenge an earlier loss to Scott, 57-50.

Monday’s game was the regular season finale for both teams, a game postponed from Friday due to sickness in the Knox County School System, and it was also a preview of this Friday’s opening round of the postseason — an elimination game in the District 4-AA tournament in Alcoa. Friday’s game will be the rubber match for the Lady Highlanders and the Lady Roadrunners — a third game on a neutral court after each defeated the other on their home floor.

Grace Sexton had 15 points in Monday’s game to lead three Lady Highlanders in double figures, but it was Austin-East’s Larriana Bullard who stole the show.

Bullard had 24 points — 16 of them in the second half — to power her team to the win.

Austin-East was down 25-15 at halftime but exploded offensively in the second half, scoring 42 points in the third and fourth quarters. Bullard had eight in the third quarter, while Tiernan Anderson hit two 3-pointers and Ahya Morena had six points. But the Lady Roadrunners were only able to cut the lead in half, thanks to Sexton scoring seven third quarter points and Makayla Byrge adding five.

The fourth quarter was a different story, however. Bullard scored eight more points, and Austin-East out-scored the Lady Highlanders 21-9 in the final period, earning the win despite going just 3 of 9 from the free throw line in the final period.

Before Austin-East got hot, Lou Chaney powered the Lady Highlanders. The senior hit two 3-pointers in the opening period and scored seven of her 12 in the first quarter, as Scott jumped to a 13-5 lead. Lyndsey Summers scored six of her 10 in the first, as well.

The second period saw five different players score for Scott High, as the Lady Highlanders widened the lead to 10 points at the half.

SCOTT (50): Sexton 15, Chaney 12, Summers 10, Byrge 5, Sellers 4, Butts 2, Smith 2.

AUSTIN-EAST (57): Bullard 24, Morena 13, Anderson 9, Muckelvene 7, Turner 4.