NASHVILLE — The National Weather Service here has issued a flood watch for Fentress County and much of the rest of northern Middle Tennessee, as another storm system approaches the rain-soaked region.

The latest in a parade of storm systems is set to impact the region just three days after widespread rainfall created minor flooding concerns on Thursday. A flood watch has not been issued for Scott County or East Tennessee.

In the flood watch, the NWS says two to four inches of rainfall are expected with the latest storm. The flood watch takes effect at 7 p.m. on Sunday and continues through 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"Street flooding will be a big hazard for travelers. Low lying areas and poor drainage areas will be at risk for flash flooding. Also watch for flooding along small streams." — National Weather Service, Nashville

For Scott County and the rest of East Tennessee, the National Weather Service in Morristown did not issue a flood watch. However, the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook Sunday morning that minor flooding could be a concern as heavier rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday.

"There will be some potential for localized flooding, especially in the northern Plateau and northern valley where flooding occurred earlier this week," the NWS said.

The Big South Fork of the Cumberland River crested at nearly 70,000 cubic feet per second on Thursday, with the river climbing more than 25 feet in a little more than a 12-hour period. In Glenmary on the southern end of Scott County, U.S. Hwy. 27 was closed most of the day due to flood waters from Black Wolf Creek. Minor flooding was an issue in other parts of Scott County, as well.