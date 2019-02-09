WARTBURG — It was a 15-point win . . . and it wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.

Playing on arguably the most difficult court in District 3-A for opposing teams, Oneida built a 28-point lead through three quarters before coasting to a 66-51 win over the Bulldogs to cap the regular season.

The win handed the district’s No. 2 seed to the Indians, giving them a double-bye in the district tournament, and assuring them a berth in the Region 2-A tournament for the first time in six years.

Sophomores Nathan Bowling and Kolby Morgan teamed up for 29 points, with 15 and 14, respectively, while senior point guard Chance Botts finished with 13 points to lead the Indians to the big win — and marking the first time in a decade that Oneida swept its biggest basketball rival.

The game was never in doubt, as Oneida jumped to a 21-12 first quarter lead and at one point early in the fourth quarter led by as much as 30 points.

Wartburg closed the game on a 15-0 run against Oneida’s reserves, making the score appear much closer than it was.

The Indians shot 48 percent and were 18 of 28 from the free throw line. Wartburg shot 37 percent and was 11 of 20 from the line.

Oneida led 10-0 before Wartburg was able to get on the board in the first quarter, then continued to expand the lead in the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just five points.

Up 19 as the third quarter began, Oneida did not let up. Instead, the Indians applied even more pressure, opening on a 9-1 run to build the lead to 27 points.

ONEIDA (66): Bowling 15, Morgan 14, Botts 13, Perry 7, Clark 4, West 4, Yancey 4, Marcum 2.

WARTBURG (51): Carroll 12, Constant 12, Davis 9, Hamby 5, Vespre 5, Branstetter 4, Langley 2, McCarty 2.