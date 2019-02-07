Flood waters along the Big South Fork River had reached the gazebo at Leatherwood Ford as of mid-morning Thursday, February 7, 2019 | Ben Garrett/IH

GLENMARY — U.S. Hwy. 27 was closed here Thursday morning, due to flood waters.

Throughout Scott County, minor flood problems presented themselves as Thursday dawned after heavy overnight rains.

There was a slide on Norma Road in eastern Scott County. Several flooded basements were reported. A number of secondary streets became impassable for several hours in the usual suspect spots.

In southern Scott County, the waters of Black Wolf Creek were out of banks enough to cover U.S. Hwy. 27 at the old railroad underpass, forcing the highway closed. Authorities were rerouting traffic onto Nydeck Trail and S.R. 52 by way of the Brewstertown community in northern Morgan County.

By the lunch hour Thursday, flood waters had begun to recede along most smaller streams.

These steep steps at Leatherwood Ford in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area typically lead to a boardwalk near the river's edge. On Thursday, February 7, the river had climbed to the top of the steps — rising more than 25 feet in just a little over 12 hours | Ben Garrett/IH

At Leatherwood Ford on S.R. 297 at the Big South Fork River, waters had risen to the edge of the parking lot by mid-morning and were still rising. Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey, which maintains water gauges there and at several other locations in Scott County, were on site to obtain official measurements.

The Big South Fork rages Thursday morning, with a streamflow of 33,000 cubic feet per second and rising. pic.twitter.com/MO40FG6PjT — Independent Herald (@indherald) February 7, 2019

At 11:30 a.m., the BSF was measured at 33.06 ft. — well out of banks and a whopping 25 feet higher than it measured late Monday afternoon. The streamflow had reached 63,200 cubic feet per second.

The BSF was expected to soon crest; New River had already crested at just over 30,000 cfs, and Clear Fork had crested at 22,000 cfs.