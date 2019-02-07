A Robbins man who was wanted by local authorities on outstanding warrants was arrested following a pursuit by law enforcement on Monday, February 4, and faces new drug-related charges.

Kelly Wade Brown, 34, of a Brimstone Road address, was arrested following the pursuit, which began during the late evening hours. Also arrested was his girlfriend, Alexis Blade Latshaw, 20, of Spring City, Tenn.

According to arrest warrants filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Drug Agent Kris Lewallen, the pursuit began on West Robbins Road and ended on Sheep Ranch Road.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday evening, Lewallen reportedly saw a car headed west on West Robbins Road, near Concord Road, that was driven by Brown. Recognizing that Brown was behind the wheel, and knowing he was wanting on outstanding warrants, Lewallen and K-9 Deputy Tyler Johnson attempted to stop the vehicle.

When Lewallen caught up with Brown at the intersection of West Robbins Road and Wright Road, Brown allegedly attempted to flee, reaching speeds of 75 mph along the narrow, winding road.

As Brown approached the Black Creek Crossroads, he allegedly locked up his brakes and slid sideways onto Sheep Ranch Road, heading south.

At that point, the vehicle began to sustain damage on the narrow, often one-lane road. Lewallen wrote in the warrant that Brown “slammed on his brakes” on several occasions, causing Lewallen to strike the rear bumper of Brown’s car. Brown also attempted to cut too far inside on several curves and struck the embankment on multiple occasions.

Eventually, the vehicle became too damaged to drive at a high rate of speed. However, Lewallen wrote, both Brown and Latshaw raised their hands inside the vehicle but continued to drive at 20 mph for nearly another mile before Lewallen was able to maneuver around them and cut off the vehicle.

Both Brown and Latshaw were taken into arrest without further incident. Lewallen wrote that Johnson found a marijuana pipe in plain view inside the vehicle, and that a further search of the vehicle by Johnson and K-9 Deputy Daniel Garrett revealed a marijuana pipe with marijuana, a set of digital scales with meth residue, two glass meth pipes with meth residue, two unopened bags of syringes and two empty, used needles, three needles containing liquid meth, two meth spoons, a small bag of marijuana, several clear bags typically used in the distribution of meth, and a metal measuring cup containing meth, along with a bag of .380 bullets.

Brown was allegedly wanted in several other counties on outstanding warrants, in addition to Scott County. He was charged with felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, a sixth offense of driving on revoked license, and reckless endangerment.

Latshaw was charged with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of methamphetamine for resale and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.