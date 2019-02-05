A 49-year-old Harriman man is facing three counts of forgery over $2,500 after allegedly stealing from a local business by writing bad checks on the business's account.

Michael W. Sells, 49, of Harriman, was arrested last week, following an investigation by Oneida Police Department.

According to a warrant filed by OPD K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers, an employee of Miller & Sons Paving in Oneida discovered that several checks had been written without the company's owners knowing about it. In total, eight checks had been written for more than $1,000 each — four bearing Sells' name and four bearing the name of another suspect, identified as Kenny T. Blevins.

Camera footage from a local bank allegedly showed the men cashing the checks.

In all, the bad checks totaled $41,380.78. Sells had allegedly cashed $23,297.06 in bad checks, with nearly $20,000 being cashed in Scott County and the remainder in Campbell County.

Allegedly, Sells cashed one check in Jacksboro on January 23, then cashed another check in Oneida just an hour and a half later.

The following day, Sells allegedly cashed a check in Huntsville, then several hours later cashed a check in Oneida.

Sells was arrested on January 28.