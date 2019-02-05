Donald L. Marlow, 72, of the Straight Fork community, in Huntsville, passed away February 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born February 3, 1947, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Lee Sexton Marlow; son, Donald (Donnie) Luther Marlow; parents, James and Nila Byrd Marlow; brother, Buddy Marlow; sisters, Brenda Sue Crowley and Linda Lou Marlow; and in-laws: Willard and Sarah Harness Sexton, Loretta Pedigo, Phyllis Marlow, Melton Harness, William Pennington, and Cecil Crowley.

He was a member of Lick Fork Baptist Church and was a 30 year Ford Motor Company retiree.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Rodney Marlow, Michael (Sharon) Marlow, Joe (Rosalee) Marlow, Cecil Ray (Toni) Marlow, DeAnna Harness, Nona Strunk, Marsha (Lillard) Keeton, and Stasha Marlow; special friends: WT Strunk, Lois Griffith, Darrell and Marsha West family, Estel and Linda Jeffers, RL and Claudette Gibson, and Jamie West; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted February 4, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Pastor Pete Norman, Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Buster Marlow officiating. Music was provided by Toni and Kim Marlow, Buster and Alice Marlow, Ashley Riseden, and Stasha Marlow. Graveside service was conducted February 5, at Hazel Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.