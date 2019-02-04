JACKSBORO — Several Campbell Countians were sentenced to prison last week, after being found guilty of violating terms of their probation.

Campbell County Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton on Wednesday remanded seven people to the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections after finding them in violation of their supervised release.

Among them:

• Matthew Kane Veach, of Jacksboro, who had previously pled guilty to simple possession of marijuana, reckless aggravated assault and two counts of evading arrest, and received a suspended sentence of three years.

• Cleveland Shoupes Jr., of Jacksboro, who had previously pled gusty to evading arrest and received a two-year suspended sentence.

• Carlo Wilder, of Lafollette, who had previously pled guilty to assault, felony failure to appear and driving on a suspended license, and received a two-year suspended sentence.

• Michael David Curtis, of Jacksboro, who had previously pled gusty to two counts of burglary and received a suspended sentence of four years.

• Wayne Edward Byrd, of Jacksboro, who had previously pled guilty to theft of property over $1,000 and received an eight-year suspended sentence.

• Mary L. Sammons, of Lafollette, who had previously pled gusty to theft of property and received a two-year suspended sentence.

• And, Mitzi Bolton, of Jellico, who had previously pled guilty to vandalism, sale of a Schedule IV drug and sale of a Schedule II drug, and had received a suspended sentence of five years.

The probation violation cases were prosecuted by the office of District Attorney General Jared Effler.