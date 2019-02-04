Editor's Note — This is an update to a story originally published Sunday, February 3, at 11:57 p.m.

PINE KNOT, Ky. — Kentucky authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by several vehicles on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Sunday night.

Adam Slaven, 43, was pronounced dead after the scene after being struck by four vehicles. According to authorities, Slaven was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck by a southbound vehicle at around 11 p.m.

The accident occurred near U.S. 27's intersection with Ky. Hwy. 592, just south of the Ky. Hwy. 92 intersection. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Buttram, 55, of Oneida.

The impact tossed Slaven into the northbound lane of the highway, where he was struck by three other vehicles before traffic came to a stop.

The investigation cleared all drivers of any wrongdoing.

Bizarrely, the accident occurred just more than 24 hours after another McCreary County man was struck and killed on U.S. 27 just 4.5 miles south, in Winfield.

William C. Thomas, 21, of Parkers Lake, Ky., was also in the middle of U.S. 27 when he was struck and killed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to search for a Jeep Wrangler involved in that accident. Investigators said the driver fled the scene after the collision occurred.

