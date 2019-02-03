PINE KNOT, Ky. — Just over 24 hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. Hwy. 27 in northern Scott County, Kentucky authorities were on the scene of another pedestrian fatality on U.S. 27 in southern McCreary County late Sunday evening.

The latest fatality occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday evening, near U.S. 27's intersection with Ky. Hwy. 592, just south of Ky. Hwy. 92 in Pine Knot.

That's less than 4.5 miles north of the site where a pedestrian was struck and killed in Winfield, just south of the TN-KY border, late Saturday evening.

Initial reports from Sunday's accident in Pine Knot suggested that the pedestrian -- whose name and age had not been released -- may have been struck by multiple vehicles.

Saturday's accident involved a pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old McCreary County man was in the middle of U.S. 27 near its intersection with Ross Lane in Winfield when he was struck by one vehicle, then a second vehicle. THP was still looking for those vehicles -- one of which may have been a Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit -- late Sunday.

U.S. 27 was closed in both directions in Pine Knot just before midnight Sunday as Kentucky authorities investigated the second fatality.