The location of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Winfield on Saturday, February 2, 2019 (Google Earth)

WINFIELD — The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to seek information on a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred here Saturday evening.

A 21-year-old Kentucky man was killed in the incident, after being hit by two vehicles — both of which fled the scene.

The victim was identified by THP as William C.Thomas, 21, of Parkers Lake, Ky., in northern McCreary County.

According to a report filed by Trooper Joshua Kennedy, who is leading THP’s investigation into the fatality, Thomas — who had been drinking — was walking in the middle of U.S. Hwy. 27 at its intersection with Bud Ross Lane when he was struck by a vehicle. He was then struck by a second vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene.

A witness told police that the second of the two vehicles to strike Thomas may have been a Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit. No information was available about the first vehicle.

The accident occurred shortly after nightfall Saturday evening, resulting in U.S. 27 being closed in both directions for several hours.

THP spokesperson Stacey Heatherly said Sunday evening that the agency has “very little information” on the two hit and run vehicles. The agency is requesting that anyone with information contact THP’s Knoxville district, at 865-544-3380 or by dialing *THP (847) and they will be directed to the investigators of the crash.

