Scott County was among 76 counties across Tennessee with a decreased unemployment rate during the month of December, according to the latest round of jobless data released last week by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

The local unemployment rate was down to 3.9 percent in December, from 4.2 percent in November, a decline of three-tenths of a percentage point.

Statewide, 16 counties posted increased unemployment rates in December, while three counties had a jobless rate that was unchanged from November.

Scott County’s unemployment rate of 3.9 percent was based on an estimated local work force of 8,360 persons, down slightly from November. Of those, 8,030 were employed in December — up slightly from November — while 330 were unemployed.

The highest number of Scott Countians working in 2018 came in April, when 8,060 were employed. However, year-over-year employment was up substantially. In December 2017, there were 7,640 Scott Countians at work, nearly 400 fewer than in December 2018.

Among neighboring counties, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate drop four-tenths of a point to 3.2 percent in December, with 33,220 people working and 1,110 without work. In Campbell County, unemployment dropped two-tenths of a point to 4.3 percent, with 14,240 working and 640 without work. Fentress County was one of the few Tennessee counties with increased unemployment in December. There, the rate was up a single tenth of a percentage point, to 4.0 percent, with 6,810 working and 290 without work. Morgan County’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a point to 3.8 percent, with 7,560 working and 300 without work. Pickett County, like Fentress County, saw increased unemployment in December, with its unemployment rate up a tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. There, 2,330 people were working in December, while 100 were without work.

Statewide, the lowest unemployment rate continued to be shown in Williamson County, where 2.1 percent were jobless in December. Davidson and Rutherford counties each had unemployment rates of 2.3 percent, while the jobless rate was 2.4 percent in Sumner, Cheatham and Wilson counties. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates were Moore, Knox, Dickson and Smith counties, at 2.5 percent.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was seen in Hancock County, at 5.7 percent, followed by Lauderdale County at 5.6 percent, Lake County at 5.5 percent and Bledsoe County at 5.4 percent. Rhea and McNairy counties each had unemployment rates of 5.1 percent, followed by Hardeman County at 4.9 percent, Wayne County at 4.8 percent, Unicoi County at 4.7 percent and Haywood County at 4.6 percent.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, Nashville continued to post the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.3 percent, followed by Knoxville at 2.8 percent, Chattanooga at 3.1 percent and Memphis at 3.7 percent.

“We continue to work in Tennessee’s rural counties to help our neighbors find a pathway to in-demand careers,” said Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Jeff McCord.

Specifically, McCord pointed out efforts in Hancock County, where the unemployment rate was up more than a percentage point in December to rank that northeast Tennessee county as the state’s highest for unemployment.

“In Hancock County, we’ve partnered with the Department of Economic & Community Development, the area’s TCAT and the local school district to bring technical training classes to the community, so residents don’t have to travel to Morristown to learn a new trade,” McCord said.

Governor Bill Lee said the statewide unemployment rates were a sign of the state’s economic strength.

“To finish 2018 with low unemployment in so many counties just shows how strong Tennessee’s economy is as we start the new year,” Lee said. “Much of our state continues to benefit from a business climate that encourages growth, which in turn leads to new jobs.”

The statewide unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in December, unchanged from November. The national unemployment rate increased from 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent in December.