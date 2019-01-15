Samantha Ruth Norwood, 35, of Helenwood, passed away January 10, 2018, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.

Born March 24, 1983, she was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Lefrandois Berry.

She is survived by her children: Destiny and Brianna Wall and Maddie and Nate Duncan; father, Walter Norwood, III; brother, Thomas Norwood; sisters, Jami Perry and Jessica Bonds; and many other relatives and friends.

The family’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.