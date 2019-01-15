Oneida coach Marv West instructs his players during a time out in their win over Coalfield at OHS Gymnasium on Friday, January 11, 2019 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

SUNBRIGHT — Kendyl West buried a 3-point shot with just over 90 seconds to play, helping Oneida escape with a 55-52 win — and sole possession of first place in District 3-A — here Thursday evening.

West, who continued a streak of consistent production on the offensive end and led her team with 16 points, knocked down four 3-pointers for the game, none bigger than the last one, which broke a 52-52 deadlock after Sunbright had battled back from a 10-point deficit.

West’s 3-pointer came on the next possession after Sunbright’s Makenna Brown — who scored the 1,000th point of her career in the first half and led all scorers in Thursday’s game with 17 — scored to tie the game at 52 with 1:46 to play.

In the moments that followed, Oneida twice missed the front end of one-plus-one free throw opportunities that could have iced the game, but Sunbright missed three consecutive shots from 3-point range in an effort to force overtime.

Sunbright’s Hannah Shannon was red-hot from 3-point range in the second half, hitting four in a row to aid her team’s comeback. But she couldn’t get two to fall in the waning moments.

For Oneida, Chloe Terry had a career-high 12 points, going 4-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Lady Indians never trailed, and shot nearly 50 percent, but struggled with ball control at times against Sunbright’s defensive pressure, committing 19 turnovers.

However, that didn’t stop the Lady Indians from building a 7-point first quarter lead and eventually widening that lead to as much as 10 points before Sunbright was able to trim it to four points by halftime.

The win allowed Oneida to stand as District 3-A’s only unbeaten team, with a two-game lead on Sunbright and Wartburg. The Lady Indians still face those two teams again in the regular season, along with Midway and Oliver Springs, which are the next two teams in the current standings.

ONEIDA (55): West 16, Terry 12, Stiltner 10, Thomas 6, Lamb 4, Buttram 3, Boyatt 2, Wisner 2.

SUNBRIGHT (52): M. Brown 17, Shannon 12, Northrup 7, Cox 7, A. Brown 6, Trent 1.

Oneida 59, Wartburg 48

Oneida jumped to a double-digit first half lead, withstood an offensive surge by Wartburg early in the second half, and defeated the Bulldogs 59-48 on Tuesday, January 8, to remain the only undefeated team in District 3-A.

The win, which lifted the Lady Indians a game ahead of Sunbright ahead of a showdown between the two teams that was scheduled for two days later, was courtesy of stiff defense by the Lady Indians. While Oneida finished with 17 turnovers, just one less than Wartburg, and shot only slightly better than the Bulldogs — 39 percent to 36 percent — the real story was in the first half.

In that first half, Wartburg shot less than 30 percent from the field, and was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, with 12 turnovers. The Bulldogs managed just four points in the first quarter and trailed 23-12 at halftime, with as many turnovers as points.

But after scoring just 12 points in the first two quarters, Wartburg scored 16 points in the first five minutes of the second half. In doing so, the Bulldogs cut a 13-point Oneida lead to just five points. But Kendyl West — who led the Lady Indians with 16 points, including five 3-point shots — hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead back to double digits, and Wartburg was unable to get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Jayden Thomas and Katelyn Stiltner each had 14 points for the Lady Indians. Thomas hit two timely 3-pointers, while Stiltner took over on the low block in the fourth quarter to stop Wartburg’s last-gasp effort to make a run at the lead.

Madison Holley had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.

After being out-rebounded by Wartburg in the first half, 17-12, Oneida wound up tying the Bulldogs on the glass, and had 12 offensive boards, with eight of those coming in the second half.

Oneida finished 8 of 15 from the free throw line — 53 percent — while Wartburg was 9 of 12 from the line.

ONEIDA (59): West 16, Stiltner 14, Thomas 14, Terry 5, Buttram 3, Martin 3, Newport 2, Lamb 2.

WARTBURG (48): Holley 15, Johnson 11, Williams 8, Redmon 5, Davis 4, Gouge 3, Jones 2.

Oneida 73, Coalfield 21

Homecoming was a fun night for the Lady Indians on Friday, as 13 different players scored and Oneida coasted to a 73-21 win over District 3-A foe Coalfield.

The Lady Indians, who remain unbeaten in district play, stormed to a 41-8 halftime lead before hitting cruise control and getting lots of minutes for lots of players.

Kendyl West and Chelsea Newport tied for high-point honors, with 10 each. No Coalfield player scored more than six.

ONEIDA (73): West 10, Newport 10, Terry 8, Buttram 7, Martin 7, Keeton 7, Thomas 5, Stiltner 4, Lamb 4, Wisner 4, J. Boyatt 3, H. Boyatt 2, Sexton 2.

COALFIELD (21): Lowe 6, Seiber 4, Henry 2, Tinker 2, Kees 2, Roberts 2, Kendal 2, Bunch 1.