Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers applauds his team from the bench during the Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

KINGSTON — Down 10 at the half, Kingston stormed back in the second half to defeat Scott High, 69-64, in a pivotal District 4-AA battle here Tuesday, January 8.

The Yellow Jackets, led by Harper Neal’s 27 points, battled back from the double-digit deficit to claim a season sweep of the Highlanders.

Kingston scored just eight points in the second quarter, as Scott High widened a one-point lead to 10 at the intermission, 38-28. Cash Tucker scored five of his 11 in the second quarter, while Bryson Russ and Logan Goodman also had crucial 3-point shots, helping the Highlanders to extend the advantage. Kingston’s only second quarter field goal, other than Neal’s five points, came from Spencer Stiles.

But the Yellow Jackets made up for lost time in the third quarter. Neal scored 10 points to lead his team on a 22-12 run to tie the game.

Brady Luttrell, who scored just two points in the first half, scored seven to help spark the third quarter rally, then scored seven more in the fourth quarter. He finished with 16.

Scott High enjoyed a big free throw advantage in the final period, but it was not quite enough to help the Highlanders to the victory. Scott was seven of nine from the line in the fourth, while Kingston was just two of three.

For the game, the Highlanders were 12 of 16 from the line, while Kingston was just seven of 15.

Trey Morrow led the Highlanders with 15 points. He and JD Lauderdale each finished with seven rebounds.

The loss dropped the Highlanders to 1-4 in district play, with three games remaining. Kingston improved to 2-3. To be higher than a four-seed in next month’s District 4-AA tournament, the Highlanders would likely have to win out against Fulton, Alcoa and Austin-East. However, finishing fourth would likely still pit Scott against Kingston in the first round of the tournament, an elimination game.

SCOTT (64): Morrow 15, Russ 11, Tucker 11, Buttram 7, Lauderdale 6, West 5, Goodman 5, Babb 4.

KINGSTON (69): Neal 27, Luttrell 16, McNelley 8, Stiles 7, Heidle 4, Raymer 2, Moore 2, Banken 2, Diggs 1.