Kolby Morgan attempts an off-balance shot in the paint during Oneida's win over Coalfield at OHS Gymnasium Friday, January 11, 2019 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Oneida remained in the hunt for a District 3-A regular season championship with a 67-59 win over visiting Wartburg on Tuesday, January 8.

The Indians, who had placed themselves behind the 8-ball with early season losses to Oakdale and Harriman, led most of the way against the Bulldogs in Tuesday’s pivotal game at OHS Gymnasium — at one time building as much as a 15-point advantage.

Kolby Morgan scored 20 points to lead all scorers, while Nathan Bowling had 15 and Chance Botts added 14.

In a game that featured 53 fouls and 63 free throw attempts, the free throw line was important, and Oneida took advantage. The Indians made 21 of 29 free throws, hitting 72 percent. Wartburg was only 17 of 33 from the line — 52 percent. Botts and Bowling were each 5 of 7 from the line; Morgan was 5 of 8 from the line.

Wartburg was led by Colby Justes with 15 points, but was never able to put together a serious run. The most consecutive points scored by the Bulldogs in the game was five.

The Bulldogs led early 5-4, and were up 8-5, but the Indians took the lead for good on a shot by Bowling to make the score 9-8, part of an 11-0 run by Oneida.

Oneida was up by six after the first quarter and led by 13 at halftime.

ONEIDA (67): Morgan 20, Bowling 15, Botts 14, Yancey 8, Clark 4, Perry 3, Carson 2, West 1.

WARTBURG (59): Justes 15, Branstetter 12, Langley 8, Constant 7, Davis 6, Vespie 6, McCarty 4, B. Hamby 1.

Oneida 82, Coalfield 52

Oneida protected its home court — and its new second-place standing in District 3-A — well on Friday, taking care of business against Coalfield on homecoming night with an 82-52 win.

Nathan Bowling scored 17 points to lead all scorers, with all of his points coming in the first half, while Dalton Yancey scored 11 first half points and finished with 13.

The Indians led 52-27 at halftime.

Coalfield was led by Isaac Van Witenburg’s 15 points.

The win improved Oneida to 12-7 on the season, and to 7-2 in district play. The Indians remained in a 3-way tie with Wartburg and Oakdale for second place in the district. If the season had ended Friday, a coin flip would have determined the standing order, but all of those teams will face each other again before the season ends.

ONEIDA (82): Bowling 17, Yancey 13, Morgan 9, Carson 9, Botts 7, West 6, Chamberlain 6, Perry 4, Clark 4, Dewitt 4, Hutchison 2, Hamby 1.

COALFIELD (52): Van Witenburg 15, Seiber 9, White 7, Harvey 7, Jones 6, Basler 3, Speer 2.