Scott High point guard Grace Sexton works the ball up the floor during the Lady Highlanders' game at Kingston on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

KINGSTON — Scott High’s task of knocking Kingston off its perch as District 4-AA’s top team was a difficult one, and the Yellow Jackets wasted little time staking claim to that top spot here Tuesday, January 8, with a 56-27 win over the Lady Highlanders.

Keyona Stooksbury scored 15 points to lead her team to the win on a night that saw the Yellow Jacket limit the Lady Highlanders to just 33 percent shooting and only five free throw attempts.

Lou Chaney scored eight points to lead Scott High, but the game was really over before it had hardly started. Stooksbury scored a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Amadea Pankey and MacKenzie Haba each scored five, as the Yellow Jackets jumped to a 19-5 lead.

The second quarter didn’t get much better. Lyndsey Summers, who had six points and was one of only two Lady Highlanders to score in the first quarter, had Scott’s only field goal of the second period, as Kingston went on a 12-2 run to widen the halftime lead to 31-7.

Two more 3-pointers by Stooksbury to start the third quarter, and another by Tatina Baildon, ended any hopes that the second half might finish differently.

Chaney scored all of her points in the second half, and Julia Butts scored a key 3-point shot in the third quarter to help the Lady Highlanders prevent Kingston from widening the advantage too much. But the damage had been done.

With the win, Kingston remains unbeaten in district play. The Yellow Jackets are 14-2 overall.

Scott High dropped to 1-4 in district play, one-half game behind Austin-East, which the Lady Highlanders defeated earlier this season.

SCOTT (27): Chaney 8, Summers 6, Butts 5, Sexton 4, Babb 3, Byrge 1.

KINGSTON (56): Stooksbury 15, Haha 10, Martin 9, Baildon 8, Pankey 6, Bailey 4, Brackett 2, Bailey 2.