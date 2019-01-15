Cheryl Lynn Button Jeffers, 67, of Huntsville, passed away January 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Logansport, Indiana, December 20, 1951, she was preceded in death by infant son, Thomas William Jeffers; parents, William Button and Itris Render Button; step-mother, Mary Button; step-son, Gary Lee Jeffers; grandparents: Harley and Flora Button and John and Mary Render; sisters: Phyllis Jean Rowe, Bonnie Joyce Stoll, and Mary Ann Salrin; and in-laws: John Stoll, Frank Rowe, Thomas Jeffers, and Harold Strunk.

She attended Oneida First United Methodist Church, where she found a supportive church family that helped and supported her during her final months. Her passion was nursing, with more than 40 years in the medical field as a Registered Nurse in numerous states and in Germany. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #92 in Indiana, for more than 54 years, starting her membership at the age of 12.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gary Dean Jeffers of Huntsville; daughters, Angela (William) Schott and Tara (Coby) Sexton; step-daughter, Monica Jeffers; grandchildren: Garrick, Caleb and Brianna Jeffers, Evan and Liam Schott, and Jaylee Sexton; brother, John Redlich; in-laws: Ida Bell Jeffers Strunk, Donna (Danny) Boshears, Debbie (Dennis) Boshears, and Larry (Bev) Salrin; nieces and nephew: Yvonne Stoll, and Bonita and Genes Godsey; special friends: Carol Easterday, Teresa Silcox, Gail Miller, Angie York, Janice Bowling, Darrell Young, and Tina Jeffers; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 16, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with pastor David Gass officiating. Music was to have been provided by Ashley Botts, Regina Sharpe, and Tosha Boshears. Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 17, at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.