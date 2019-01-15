A Helenwood couple were arrested in Oneida last week on charges related to drug trafficking.

Brent W. Norris, 35, of Old Brimstone Road in Helenwood, and Emma D. Cooper, 38, of Old Cotton Road in Helenwood, were arrested Tuesday, January 8, on accusations that they conspired to sell methamphetamine.

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department K-9 Officer Toby Jeffers, the two were arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. on January 8 as part of an investigation that allegedly saw the two arrange a meth sell.

Allegedly, Norris and Cooper traveled to Lee’s Food Mart-Food Court in south Oneida, believing they were meeting a buyer who wanted to purchase meth. However, they were unaware that the transaction had been arranged through a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement.

Jeffers wrote in the warrants that Norris and Cooper were already at the location as he arrived. As OPD Officer Aaron Johnson spoke to Norris, he allegedly noticed a black bottle that had been pushed between the driver’s seat and the console of the vehicle. Norris allegedly told Johnson that the bottle contained “dope.”

Inside the bottle, officers allegedly found more than 3.5 grams of meth, along with two Oxycodone pills. A further search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a meth pipe and three syringes.

Both Norris and Cooper were charged with conspiracy to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Norris was also charged with possession of meth.

The arrests were among several drug-related arrests made within the city limits last week. Among others:

Brandon M. King, 38, of Helenwood, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on January 10, after Jeffers stopped his vehicle at the Dollar General Store downtown. King allegedly had two bags of marijuana in his pockets and 0.72 grams of meth hidden in his pants. He was also wanted on a violation of probation warrant.

Brittany S. Posey, 28, of Oneida, was charged with possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law on Thursday, after allegedly being discovered slumped over the wheel of her car at the Oneida Post Office. Posey was allegedly found with meth and an old prescription of Subutex, and failed a field sobriety test.

Steve E. Buttram, 39, of Helenwood, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the financial responsibility law after being stopped by Jeffers on Verdun Road on Thursday. Buttram allegedly had 10.5 Buprenorphine tablets inside his vehicle, and was also wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on outstanding charges.

Richard D. Marion, 48, of Strunk, Ky., was a passenger in Buttram’s vehicle and was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Allegedly, Marion had nearly 12 grams of marijuana and a small bag of meth in his possession.

Mary A. Ireland, 52, of Oneida, was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance after Agent Bill Miller allegedly discovered her vehicle idle in the middle of Sheppard Road on January 8. Ireland allegedly had a Suboxone strip in her possession, which she claimed she “got off the street.”

Joseph A. Stephens, 35, of Oneida, was charged with possession of meth after Jeffers stopped his vehicle on Hunter Street on January 7. Stephens allegedly had 1.4 grams of meth in his pocket.