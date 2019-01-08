Bryson Russ hangs in the air on a shot attempt in the lane during Scott High's game against Union County at Highlander Gymnasium on Friday, January 4, 2019 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — When Scott High traveled to Maynardville to face Union County last month, the Highlanders scored 61 points and won by 18. In Friday’s rematch at Highlander Gymnasium, Scott scored 64 points and lost by nine.

Union County started strong and finished strong in a 73-64 win over the Highlanders, managing one of the best offensive productions Scott had given up all season.

Union County led 19-16 after the first quarter and maintained that lead at halftime, with a 31-28 lead. Scott trimmed the lead slightly in the third quarter, trailing 51-49. But the Patriots took over in the fourth quarter, primarily from the free throw line on a night where officiating left Highlander fans fuming.

Trey Morrow was limited to five first half points but took over in the second half, scoring 10 in the third quarter alone and 17 overall. He finished with a game-high 22 points, along with eight rebounds.

With Morrow shut out in the first half, Logan Goodman stepped up his game, with 12 points in the first two periods.

Bryson Russ also had 12, and Kadon Babb finished with 10, along with a team-high four assists and three steals.

With Morrow scoring 10 points, including a couple of 3-point shots, while Babb and Russ also added 3-pointers, Scott High threatened to finally take the lead from Union County in the third quarter.

But the fourth quarter saw free throws become an issue. Scott shot just four of them in the final period — and 14 for the game — while Union County went to the free throw line 12 times in the final eight minutes, knocking down eight of them.

For the game, Union County was 13 of 24 from the line, while Scott was nine of 14 from the line.

SCOTT (64): Morrow 22, Goodman 12, Russ 12, Babb 10, Buttram 3, Tucker 3, West 2.

UNION COUNTY (73): Smith 16, Epperson 15, Oaks 13, Nease 12, Keck 11, Cooper 3, Monroe 3.