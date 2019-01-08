Jacey Manis goes to the floor to knock the ball away from a Rockwood player during the Lady Indians' 81-19 win over the Tigers at OHS Gymnasium on Friday, January 4, 2019 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Oneida kept its unbeaten start to District 3-A play alive Friday, cruising to an 81-19 win over an out-manned Rockwood team at OHS Gymnasium.

Jayden Thomas scored 18 points, while Logan Lamb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Indians to their sixth consecutive district win. The win kept Oneida even with Sunbright atop the District 3-A standings, though the Lady Indians were to have hosted third-place Wartburg on Tuesday. Oneida will travel to Sunbright tonight (Thursday).

Friday’s game was never in jeopardy, as Oneida overwhelmed the Tigers, who are still looking for their first win of the season.

Rockwood dropped to 0-15 with the loss.

The lead was 16-4 after the first quarter, and then the Lady Indians really began to take off. Oneida expanded the lead to 39-8 in the second quarter, out-scoring Rockwood 23-4 in the second stanza.

The third quarter was even better for the Lady Indians, with Thomas and Chelsea Newport both getting a hot hand as Oneida went on a 29-5 run to build the lead to 68-13 as the fourth quarter began.

Oneida out-rebounded Rockwood, 31-21, and limited the Tigers to 27 percent shooting while forcing 32 turnovers. Twenty-three of Rockwood’s turnovers came in the first half, before Oneida dialed back its defense.

Karlee Bowling scored 12 of her team’s 19 points.

Oneida shot 44 percent, and was eight of 15 from the line, for 43 percent. But, incredibly, the Lady Indians did not have a single turnover in Friday’s game.

ONEIDA (81): Thomas 18, Lamb 13, West 8, Buttram 6, Newport 6, H. Boyatt 5, Stiltner 4, Manis 4, Bell 4, J. Boyatt 3, Keeton 2, Cross 2, Martin 2, Smith 2, Wisner 2.

ROCKWOOD (19): Bowling 12, Cook 4, Mackie 2, McDonald 1.