Lonnie Seabolt, 69, of Oneida, passed away December 23, 2018, in Knoxville.

Born in Rugby, July 8, 1949, he was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Fletcher Seabolt; brothers: Harold Fletcher, Troy Seabolt and Donnie Seabolt; sisters, Rita Kay and Little Rugby Seabolt; niece, Suzy Seabolt; in-laws: Mary Ann Seabolt, Johnny C. Brewster, and Johnny M. Brewster.

He professed faith in Christ and attended Little Charity Ministries; and was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Kay Brewster Seabolt of Oneida; sisters, Joy Winningham of Livingston, and Bonnie Conaster of Armathwaite; in-laws: Betty Brewster, Lynda Larue, Ellen Boils of Campbellsville, Ky., Cindy Orick of Oneida, and Timothy Brewster of Knoxville; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted December 29, at Schubert Funeral Home-Sunbright with Bro. David Boils and Bro. Daniel Woods officiating. Interment followed at Brewstertown Cemetery.

Arrangements by Schubert Funeral Home.