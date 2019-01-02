Gracie Martin rips the ball away from a Whitley County player during Oneida's game against the Colonels at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Saturday, December 29, 2018 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Oneida protected its home floor well at the inaugural South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic last week, with three wins in three days.

The Lady Indians closed out tournament play with a 58-39 win over Whitley County, pulling away in the second half after a tough start.

Whitley County led at halftime, 26-22, and led by as much as six points in a game that featured five ties and eight lead changes.

But the Lady Indians took charge in the third quarter, at one time scoring 14 consecutive points to build a 10-point lead, before Whitley County scored the final four points of the quarter to trim the lead to three.

The fourth quarter was equally dominating for the Lady Indians. Up just 36-35 with 6:54 to play, the Lady Indians closed the game on a 22-4 run.

Kendyl West scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Lady Indians. She had 12 first quarter points, with three 3-pointers, and had 14 early in the second before leaving the game to re-tape her finger.

When West returned in the second half, she did so with a vengeance, and had seven points in the fourth quarter to help her team close out the Colonels.

Oneida shot 47 percent from the field for the game, helping to make up for an uncharacteristically poor performance at the free throw line, where the Lady Indians were just nine of 21, for 43 percent.

Whitley County out-rebounded Oneida 35-28, but were able to get to the free throw line just 11 times, making five of them.

The Lady Indians, who make a habit of turning over opposing teams at least 20 times each night, forced Whitley County into 17 turnovers, while committing 10 of their own.

ONEIDA (58): West 25, Thomas 9, Stiltner 7, Boyatt 6, Terry 4, Wisner 3, Lamb 2, Martin 2.

WHITLEY COUNTY (39): Sharpe 10, Lewis 8, M. Siler 7, Frazier 5, Anderson 5, Lawson 4.

Oneida 57,

Lenoir City 35

Katelyn Stiltner scored 12 points, Kendyl West added 11, and 10 different Oneida players wound up in the scoring column as the Lady Indians cruised to a 57-35 win over Lenoir City on Friday.

Oneida jumped to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and was up 28-13 at halftime, all but ending any speculation about which team would win the game. The Lady Indians’ defense limited Lenoir City to just 20 points through the first three quarters before the Panthers stepped up their offensive production in the final period.

Lenoir City’s Brook Duff scored 14 points, with 10 of those coming in the first half. But aside from three points by Emily Gonzalez, no other Panther scored in the first half, allowing the Lady Indians to build a comfortable lead.

Stiltner had 11 of her 12 in the first half, upstaging the hot start by Duff and allowing her team to pull away despite some offensive struggles of its own.

The Lady Indians put 17 points on the board in the first period, but had just 11 in the second. Aside from Stiltner’s six points, Oneida’s only second quarter production came from Logan Lamb, who scored three, and a field goal by Jayden Thomas.

Oneida was able to put the game away in the third quarter, with six points from West and a timely 3-pointer from Chelsea Newport.

ONEIDA (57): Stiltner 12, West 11, Boyatt 8, Thomas 8, Newport 5, Lamb 3, Keeton 3, Terry 3, Buttram 2, Martin 2.

LENOIR CITY (35): Duff 14, Gonzalez 5, Jenkins 5, Presnell 3, Angelous 3, Uphoff 3, Goesham 2.

Oneida 46,

Williamsburg 43

Oneida began play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Christmas Classic on Thursday with a 46-43 win in a nail-biter of a game against Williamsburg.

The Lady Indians overcame a 4-point halftime deficit to win it by out-scoring Williamsburg 28-21 in the second half.

Kendyl West scored 17 to lead the Lady Indians, while Katelyn Stiltner had 10 points.

Lillie Hall had 21 points to lead Williamsburg, with most of those coming from the free throw line, where she was 11 of 13.

As a team, Williamsburg was 18 of 23 from the line, while Oneida shot a paltry four of 15 from the line. But the Lady Indians were able to make up that deficit with seven more made field goals, despite shooting 35 percent from the field and 18 percent from 3-point range.

Williamsburg out-rebounded Oneida 31-25, but was unable to take advantage with made buckets, and had 20 turnovers.

ONEIDA (46): West 17, Stiltner 10, Terry 6, Thomas 4, Newport 4, Lamb 4, Boyatt 1.

WILLIAMSBURG 43): Hall 21, Abbott 8, Chapman 4, Williams 4, Waddell 2, Brown 2, Graham 2.