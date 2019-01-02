Bryson Russ gets to the rim during Scott High's game against Whitley County at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic in Oneida on Thursday, December 27, 2018 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

In his biggest statement since his return to the Scott High lineup since missing a year of play due to a knee injury, Logan Goodman drilled a 3-point shot from the corner with 11 seconds remaining on Saturday to lift the Highlanders to a 57-53 win over Lynn Camp in the final day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Oneida.

Goodman, who finished with 15 points, drilled the 3-pointer to cap Scott’s comeback from a double-digit second half deficit, then knocked down two free throws to ice the win for the Highlanders.

Trey Morrow finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the tournament. A day earlier, he had 35 and 12 in a win over Whitley County.

Scott High led in the game’s early stages, but trailed for most of the first half, and was down as much as 12 points in the third quarter.

But the Highlanders slowly trimmed the lead, finally tying the game at 43. After Lynn Camp knocked down a big 3-point shot to start a 5-0 run, Scott battled back again, tying the game at 48 with an opportunity to take the lead. Lynn Camp again hit a big 3-pointer, and led 51-48. Scott ultimately took its first lead of the second half at 52-51 and had an opportunity for more. But the Highlanders couldn’t finish, and Lynn Camp scored to take a 53-52 lead with 19 seconds remaining.

Highlander head coach Jordan Jeffers used a time out to set up the final play for his team. Morrow, who finished with a team-high five assists, had his biggest of the night when he dished the ball to a wide-open Goodman in the corner rather than attacking the rim from the free throw line. The move paid off, as Goodman hit the shot.

Lynn Camp was then whistled for stepping on the baseline on the ensuing inbounds pass, giving the ball back to Scott High on the turnover.

Goodman was then fouled, and hit both ends of a one-and-one opportunity to give his team a four-point lead.

SCOTT (57): Morrow 20, Goodman 15, Buttram 8, Tucker 6, Babb 5, Russ 3.

LYNN CAMP (53): Prater 18, Hollin 12, Burd 9, Disney 8, Belew 6.

Scott 78, Lenoir City 61

After a rough first day of play at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Thursday, Scott High bounced back in a big way on Friday, with a 78-61 win over Lenoir City.

The Highlanders’ freshmen newcomers provided a big spark. Trey Morrow had a double-double with 35 points and 12 rebounds, while Noah Buttram had 16 points. Junior Logan Goodman added 14 points.

Buttram knocked down two early 3-pointers and had 10 of his 16 in the first quarter, while Morrow added eight points in the opening period.

Morrow scored eight more in the second quarter, but it was a slow period for the Highlander offensive attack overall, and Scott was up just 32-31 as the second half began.

But everything changed in the third quarter. Morrow had two 3-pointers and nine points. Goodman had two 3-pointers and eight points. And senior Bryson Russ scored six points, as the Highlanders put 26 points on the board and widened their lead to 58-45 as the fourth quarter began.

The fourth period was more of the same, with Morrow scoring 10 and Goodman knocking down a pair of 3-point shots, as the Highlanders put the game away.

As a team, the Highlanders shot 49 percent from the field. They also had 20 assists on 32 field goals, with Morrow’s five leading the way. Luke West, another freshman, had four assists.

SCOTT (78): Morrow 35, Buttram 16, Goodman 14, Russ 6, Tucker 5, Babb 2.

LENOIR CITY (61): Meadows 14, Kizer 13, Ross 11, West 11, Bevins 8, Stigall 2, Miller 2.

Whitley County 73, Scott 43

Scott High’s opening game at the South Fork Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Thursday was one to forget, as Whitley County ran away with a 73-43 win in what would prove to be the Highlanders’ most lopsided loss of the season.

Hunter Hollingsworth scored 17 points to lead five different Whitley County players in double figures, and his team shot a whopping 59 percent from the field. They also connected on 68 percent of their free throws, making 15 of 22 attempts.

Scott High’s Trey Morrow finished with 13 points and nine rebounds to lead his team.

But Whitley County jumped to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and was up 34-16 at the half.

The lead continued to grow in the second half, with Whitley County taking a commanding 58-29 advantage to the fourth quarter.

The Highlanders shot 43 percent from the field and got only two fewer attempts than Whitley County, but ultimately couldn’t overcome their opponents’ hot-handed shooting.

SCOTT (43): Morrow 13, Goodman 8, Buttram 5, Babb 4, West 3, Gray 3, Lauderdale 2, Smith 2, Russ 2, Tucker 1.

WHITLEY COUNTY (73): Hollingsworth 17, Lawson 14, Boling 11, Lawson 11, Downs 9, J. Estes 4, G. Estes 3, McNealey 2, Potter 2.