HUNTSVILLE — Expired tags led to a methamphetamine bust and the arrest of a Kentucky man on Tuesday, December 18.

Ricky Boothby Jr., 44, of Monticello, Ky., was arrested following a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Helenwood. According to a report filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Department Drug Agent Kris Lewallen, Boothby was in possession of methamphetamine for resale, and was also unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

Lewallen stopped Boothby’s vehicle because its Ohio tags had expired in October. Boothby allegedly informed Lewallen that he did not have a driver’s license because it had been suspended in Kentucky for DUI.

That led to Lewallen being placed into custody. As he was patted down for weapons, Boothby was allegedly found to be in possession of a folded envelope containing a small amount of meth.

Inside Boothby’s Nissan Pathfinder, meanwhile, officers allegedly found a digital scale and several small plastic bags, which are typically used in the sale of meth. Also found in the vehicle was more than half a gram of meth.

As officers searched his vehicle, Boothby allegedly admitted that he had a handgun between the driver’s seat and the console.

An NCIC check revealed that Boothby was a convicted felon, having previously been found guilty on meth charges and weapons charges.

Boothby was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm, going armed with intent, and violation of the registration law.

Assisting Lewallen with the traffic stop were Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies Chris Russell, Dusty Hayes and Lee Johnson.