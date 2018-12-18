Can stealing a $4 case of water make one a felon? Under the right circumstances, it turns out, it can.

An Oneida man is facing felony theft charges related to a December 11 shoplifting incident at Walmart. Samuel Hill, 28, of Oak Park Apartments, was arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged theft, which occurred two days earlier at the discount store. He was also charged with burglary and criminal trespassing. A co-defendant, Beverly Joe Jeffers, 34, of Oneida, was charged with misdemeanor theft, burglary and criminal trespassing.

The complete story can be found in the print edition of the Independent Herald.