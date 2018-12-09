Oneida ended the first half strong, then ended the second half strong, to pull off an 80-54 win over Midway in District 3-A action at OHS Gymnasium on Friday.

The Indians out-scored the Green Wave 26-9 to build a 22-point halftime lead, then closed the game with a 25-11 run in the fourth quarter, after Midway had clawed back to within eight points at one point late in the third quarter.

Chance Botts had 26 points to lead Oneida, while Kolby Morgan added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Nate Bowling had 15 points and nine rebounds.

When Oneida was executing at its best, Midway had no chance. The Indians started the game slow, but still lead 19-14 after the first quarter. Then came the second quarter, and an offensive explosion. Oneida scored 20 consecutive points during one stretch to take complete control of the game, leading 45-23 at halftime.

But the Indians went ice-cold in the third quarter. With Midway playing spirited basketball and OHS head coach Jacob King imploring his team to match the Green Wave’s desire, the guests trimmed the lead from 22 points all the way down to eight.

Oneida was able to close the third quarter up 12 points, however, and took over again in the fourth quarter.

ONEIDA (80): Botts 26, Morgan 18, Bowling 15, Yancey 8, Manis 6, Carson 5, Clark 2.

MIDWAY (54): Burnum 11, Townsend 11, Parks 10, Taylor 8, Lyle 6, Hegland 5, Mims 2, Burton 1.