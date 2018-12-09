HUNTSVILLE — If first quarters didn’t matter, Scott High would’ve stood toe-to-toe with top-ranked Fulton here Friday evening.

But first quarters do matter, and the Falcons — the odds-on favorite to win District 4-AA this season — used a big one to power themselves to a 75-55 win over the upstart Highlanders.

One week after Scott upset District 4 heavyweight Austin-East on the same floor in dramatic fashion, the Highlanders were able to match Fulton nearly blow for blow after the first quarter of Friday’s game. But that first quarter proved too much to overcome, as the Falcons jumped to a 22-7 win and the game was never seriously in doubt.

Tommy Sweat finished with 18 points to lead four Fulton players in double figures, as Fulton grew the 15-point first quarter lead to 22 points, 47-25, at halftime.

Trey Morrow, who entered Friday’s game as Scott High’s leading scorer, averaging about 20 points per game, was limited in the first half by two early fouls, and Highlander coach Jordan Jeffers was hit with an early technical for protesting the officials’ calls.

After that, things settled down, but Fulton was able to keep scoring enough points to prevent a comeback.

Morrow wound up with 16 points, along with nine rebounds and seven assists, after he returned to the floor in the second half. Junior Logan Goodman scored 14 points.

The Highlanders are set for another big district test on their home floor tomorrow (Friday), when Kingston visits.

SCOTT (55): Morrow 16, Goodman 14, Russ 8, Babb 6, Buttram 6, Lauderdale 5.

FULTON (75): Sweat 18, Fenderson 17, Davis 16, Lacy 10, Trey 6, Haskell 4, Foster 2, Holland 2.