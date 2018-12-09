HUNTSVILLE — Grace Sexton finished with her first double-double of the season, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, but Fulton was able to squeak out a tough District 4-AA win here Friday, with a 51-48 win over the Lady Highlanders.

Sexton scored 21 and Lyndsey Summers added 11 for Scott High, which led most of the way through the first three quarters. But Fulton got 18 from Kyeisha Dalton, while Ranaisha Gates and Tilla Tinsley teamed up for 21 more, and was able to pull out the win late.

The Lady Highlanders were limited to 27 percent shooting by Fulton, and connected on only 61 percent of their free throws, or 17 of 28. The Falcons hit only 50 percent of their own free throws, 12 of 24, but hit just enough to prevent the Lady Highlanders from pulling out the win.

Scott led 15-12 after the first quarter, with Sexton scoring seven and Summers adding four.

The lead was 22-20 at halftime, after Sexton scored four more in the second quarter. But the Lady Highlanders had just two field goals and were 3 of 6 from the line, which prevented them from widening the lead.

The game was tied going into the fourth quarter.

SCOTT (48): Sexton 21, Summers 11, Carson 6, Chaney 6, Smith 3, Ellis 1.

FULTON (51): Dalton 18, Gates 11, Tinsley 10, Simmons 6, Tillery 4, Bailey 2.